Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,919 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.