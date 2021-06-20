Financial Survey: Patria Investments (PAX) & The Competition

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Patria Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Patria Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 641 2928 3094 115 2.40

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 32.40 Patria Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.34

Patria Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Patria Investments competitors beat Patria Investments on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

