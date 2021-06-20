Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 767 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quidel were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

QDEL stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.