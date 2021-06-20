Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,224 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

