Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

