IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $99.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

