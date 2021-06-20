National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
