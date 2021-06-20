National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

