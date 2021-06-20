Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

