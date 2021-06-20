Nordea Equity Research Lowers ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

