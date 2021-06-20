Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KWPCY stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54. Kewpie has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Get Kewpie alerts:

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.