Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,162 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

