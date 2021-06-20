Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 736 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

