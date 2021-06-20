Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 250.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26.

