New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Flowserve worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

