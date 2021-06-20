Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,252 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

