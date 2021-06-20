Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier Sells 15,000 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.