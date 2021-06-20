Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $914,727.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APTV opened at $147.27 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

