Analyzing Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Its Rivals

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lyra Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A -$22.13 million -3.34 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

Lyra Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Lyra Therapeutics Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.23%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

