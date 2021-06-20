Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

