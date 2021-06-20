Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

