New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,281,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock valued at $35,010,851. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

