New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

