Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

