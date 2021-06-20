HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

