Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,944 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Vapotherm worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 289,147 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vapotherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $23.56 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of -1.62.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.