Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,844 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

