Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

LECO opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

