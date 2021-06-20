Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

