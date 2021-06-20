Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 45,396 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPT shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £142.65 million and a P/E ratio of -72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.06.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

