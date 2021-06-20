Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $36.34 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.