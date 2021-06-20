Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 261.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $70.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

