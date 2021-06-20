Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.09 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

