Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.14. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 37,818 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The firm has a market cap of C$232.53 million and a P/E ratio of -335.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.