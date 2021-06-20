Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 305,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

