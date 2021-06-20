Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

