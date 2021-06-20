Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Plexus worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

