Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

