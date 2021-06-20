Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

