Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 790,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.28. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

