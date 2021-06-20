Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $191.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

