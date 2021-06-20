AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.17.

ALA stock opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.98 and a one year high of C$25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.769305 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

