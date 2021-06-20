Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TPL stock opened at $1,516.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,557.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,765 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

