The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

