Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

