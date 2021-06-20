3,607 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

