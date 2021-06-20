Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,104 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $8,619,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

SUMO opened at $21.96 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -14.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,175 shares of company stock worth $10,013,296. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

