HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS opened at $135.19 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $144.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.