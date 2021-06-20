HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

SSPK stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

