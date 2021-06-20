Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $931,602.28 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
