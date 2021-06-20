HSBC Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

